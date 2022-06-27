City Holding Co. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

City Holding Co. cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

