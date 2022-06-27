City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 45.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,196,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

