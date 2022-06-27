CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after purchasing an additional 948,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

