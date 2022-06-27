Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $182.29 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

