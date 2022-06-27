Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 1,596 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.13 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.24 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

