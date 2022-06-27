Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

