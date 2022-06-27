Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires Shares of 2,456 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.