Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires Shares of 895 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.93.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $245.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,363.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

