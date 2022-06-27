Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

