Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 890 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $495.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

