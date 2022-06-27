Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys Shares of 1,799 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,427 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Applied Materials by 115.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 40.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $97.36 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.14.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

