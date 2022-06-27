Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Cuts Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.16 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

