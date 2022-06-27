Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Danaher were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $256.83 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.18 and its 200-day moving average is $277.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

