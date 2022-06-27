Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $309,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.54 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
