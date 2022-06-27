Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $309,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.54 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.