Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $342,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

REGN stock opened at $612.49 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $536.08 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $640.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.90, for a total value of $1,845,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $15,319,478. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

