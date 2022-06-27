Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $795,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.34 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.