Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $96.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

