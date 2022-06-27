Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $324,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

