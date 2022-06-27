Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 116 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

