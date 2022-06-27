Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 492 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Intel were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.