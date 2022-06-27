Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $90.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.