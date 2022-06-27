Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $672.95.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $463.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

