Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after buying an additional 2,808,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 640,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,411,000 after acquiring an additional 508,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

