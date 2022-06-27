Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

