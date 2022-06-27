Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 267.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

