Corbenic Partners LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

