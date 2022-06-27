Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 5,819 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corbenic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.