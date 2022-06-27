CRA Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 896 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

NYSE:GD opened at $222.33 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

