CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,612,000 after buying an additional 369,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,365,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 653,411 shares of company stock worth $89,326,520 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average is $148.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.