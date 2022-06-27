CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,939 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.92. The company has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

