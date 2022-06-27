CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 4,885 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

PEG stock opened at $62.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.