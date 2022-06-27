Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 294.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of C stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.