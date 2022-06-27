Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after buying an additional 335,250 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,859,000 after buying an additional 237,364 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IFF opened at $121.41 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.