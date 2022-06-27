Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 311 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after acquiring an additional 283,313 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Chubb by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

CB opened at $194.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $157.19 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.11 and its 200-day moving average is $203.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

