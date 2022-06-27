Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 927 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.