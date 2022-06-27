Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $178,278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $57,517,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,709 shares of company stock worth $12,691,764 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.