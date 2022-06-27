Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

