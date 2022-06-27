Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $203.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

