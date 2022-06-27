Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $119.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.