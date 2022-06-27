Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 437 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth CMT increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15.

