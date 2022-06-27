DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 152 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.21.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $224.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.14. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

