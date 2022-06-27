DeDora Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,654 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,298.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,590.67.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

