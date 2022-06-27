DeDora Capital Inc. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.