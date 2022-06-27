DeDora Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OKE opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

