Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

