DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Cut by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 12.1% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $77.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.27. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,759 shares of company stock worth $1,571,372 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

