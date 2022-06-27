Diversified LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.21. The stock has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

