Diversified LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,233.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

