Domani Wealth LLC Buys 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 138.2% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 9,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,590.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

