Domani Wealth LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH opened at $495.64 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.64. The company has a market capitalization of $465.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

